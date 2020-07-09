Another 1.3 million workers filed for unemployment insurance

Weekly unemployment filings have been in the millions each week since mid-March.





ABC News – Another 1.3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment insurance last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While the new jobless claims have leveled off some since peaking at 6.9 million in late March, they remain at historically high levels — and have been in the millions each week for over three months. Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the record for weekly unemployment filings was 695,000 in 1982.

The latest data from the DOL indicates that some business are reopening as pandemic restrictions ease, but some 18 million U.S. workers are still receiving unemployment insurance. Since the pandemic began, more than 45 million Americans have lost their jobs and filed for unemployment insurance.

Some of the hardest-hit industries by the COVID-19 financial crisis include hospitality, retail, food and beverage service and the travel sector.

The official unemployment rate in June was 11.1%, the Labor Department said last week. Economists, however, cautioned that this figure might not encompass business re-closings that have been happening in recent weeks amid concerning rises in COVID-19 cases in many states.

Here is the weekly release of initial claims data for the week of June 28-July 4 in South Carolina.

Quick Facts:

· In the claim week ending July 4, 16,062 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance.

· This is a decrease of 897 initial claims from the week prior.

· In the last 16 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 651,750 in South Carolina.

· The agency has paid more than $2.9 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA, PEUC & EB.

