Books Behind Bars: Donate new or gently used books to South Carolina inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – The S.C. Department of Corrections is working to collect 20,000 books for inmate libraries as part of SCDC’s Books Behind Bars campaign.

Books can be either soft or hard cover and can cover a wide-variety of topics. We don’t accept books that glorify crime, violence or sex.

Motivational speaker and prison reform advocate Kendall Taylor will be on hand at the Columbia drop site and is available for interviews.

Please remember to wear a mask.

If you are interested in covering, please call Chrysti Shain, (803) 413-8206.