Hospital security guard watches over frontline workers daily a smile

'You have the power of a smile to change someone's day'

(ABC NEWS)—- The men and women who are on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic come in early and work late to save the lives of countkess patients battling the virus.

They are not alone though. There’s a familiar face at one hospital that is doing his part to put joy in their hearts, and a smile on their faces, by cheeribg them on each and every day.

David Muir reports.