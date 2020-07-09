Lexington PD needs public’s help in search for suspects involved in burglaries

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department released surveillance images of vehicles involved in recent thefts and hopes the public knows the identity of the drivers.

According to authorities, those individuals are suspected to be involved in the theft of several trailers from Public Storage and burglaries at both Public Storage and the Harvest Church on Sunset Boulevard.

The incidents occurred on July 3 and July 6.