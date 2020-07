Still no clear guidance from CDC on reopening schools as COVID-19 surges in some states

(ABC NEWS) – The coronavirus has surpassed 12 million cases worldwide.

In the US more states like Arizona, Florida, and Texas battle a surge in outbreaks. As those numbers spike with no signs of slowing, the CDC is still unable to give clear federal guidelines as some states grapple with a return to the classroom in the fall.

Watch the video above for the full report.