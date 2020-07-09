Supreme Court rules Manhattan district attorney can obtain Trump’s financial records

Devin Dwyer

ABC News – In a history-making decision on Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump cannot block a subpoena for his financial records sought by a New York prosecutor, ruling he is not immune from criminal investigation.

The decision is a major legal and political defeat for President Tump.

In the most recent time Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the court’s liberal side in a high-profile case, he wrote for the 7-2 majority, “Article II and the Supremacy Clause do not categorically preclude, or require a heightened standard for, the issuance of a state criminal subpoena to a sitting President.”

The majority rejected the president’s claims of absolute immunity from criminal investigative process and affirms the ability of the Manhattan DA to subpoena he president’s financial records — but the court returns the matter back to a lower court for further proceedings to allow the president to “raise further arguments as appropriate.”