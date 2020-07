Transcripts reveal more details about what George Floyd said in last moments

The transcripts come from the body camera of Derek Chauvin, the officer arrested in Floyd's death

(ABC News) — Transcripts from the body camera of Derek Chauvin, the officer who arrested George Floyd were released Thursday. The new evidence revealing what Floyd said in his last moments and what one of the officers accused in his death said back to him.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah reports.