U.S. Supreme Court issues ruling over President Trump’s taxes

The high court votes 7-2 in favor of releasing the President's taxes

(ABC News) — Thursday the United States Supreme Court issued rulings on whether Congress and the Manhattan District Attorney can see President Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the President has been fighting for years to keep private. The high court rejecting the President’s argument that he is immune from investigation.

ABC’s Ines de la Cuetara reports.