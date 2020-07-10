Man, 19, died of multiple gunshot wounds following incident at Southern Drive home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died following an altercation in the 1000 block of Southern Drive on July 5.

James Thomas, 19, of was pronounced dead at the scene as the result of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate this incident.