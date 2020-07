Victim of camper explosion on Leesburg Road identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A 69-year-old man was identified as the person who died after from an apparent explosion in a camper.

Ronald Dean Bunch of Easter was pronounced dead at the scene due to thermal injures to a flash fire, Coroner Gary Watts said.

Watts said the incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on July 9th on the 5000 block of Leesburg Road.

The incident remains under investigation.