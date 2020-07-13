Singer and wife announce decision to divorce

By Megan Stone

ABC News – It’s the end of the line for Darius Rucker and Beth Leonard’s nearly 20-year marriage. The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman announced that he and his wife will divorce.

Rucker penned the emotional letter on social media on Saturday, in which he wrote, “Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple.”

While the two will no longer be husband and wife, the 54-year-old shared, “We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders.”

“Our priority will always be our beautiful family,” continued Rucker. “We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other.”

Despite writing an open and emotionally vulnerable letter, the Grammy winner confirmed he will not speak further regarding the matter.

“Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always,” he requested, adding that he and his wife co-wrote the statement.

While it is unknown what contributed to the divorce, the language “consciously uncouple” — meaning the separation was amicable as it would lead to better lives for both parties — was made famous in 2014 when actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin jointly announced their separation.

Rucker and Leonard met in 1998 and wed December 9, 2000. They share two children together, 19-year-old Daniella Rose and 15-year-old Jack. Rucker has a third child from a previous relationship, 25-year-old Cary Phillips.