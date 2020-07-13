Traffic patterns shifting as Clemson Road repairs continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Transportation officials say drivers on Clemson Road can anticipate traffic changes over the next several weeks, as road construction in Northeast Richland continues.

Crews contracted by Richland County are paving newly created outer lanes on Clemson Road, from Chimneyridge Drive to Quality Court. With the asphalt paving, motorists should expect new traffic patterns on northbound and southbound lanes of Clemson Road.

Roadwork is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid delays, if possible.

The work continues a project to widen Clemson Road from two to five lanes, from Old Clemson Road to Sparkleberry Crossing. Crews will also build shared-used paths for cyclists and pedestrians between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive.

Construction is estimated to be about 75 percent complete on the project, which began in early 2019 and is expected to wrap up in early 2021.