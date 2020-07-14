One detained following shooting on Colleton Street, police remain on scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is in police custody following a shooting in the 900 block of Colleton Street in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department officers are still working to determine what happened.

#ColumbiaPDSC is investigating a shooting incident at 901 Colleton Street. Limited info at this time as officers continue to determine what happened. One person has been detained. Pls follow this social platform for updates. pic.twitter.com/ch0AbqrQDQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 14, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.