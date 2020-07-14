One detained following shooting on Colleton Street, police remain on scene

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is in police custody following a shooting in the 900 block of Colleton Street in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department officers are still working to determine what happened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Categories: Local News, News

