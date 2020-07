Suspect wanted for allegedly stealing iPad from Lexington Walmart

WANTED Twitter/@LexingtonPD

WANTED Twitter/@LexingtonPD



LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Lexington Police Department need the public’s help to identify a shoplifter who they say stole an iPad from the Sunset Boulevard Walmart.

Surveillance images from the July 1 incident were released on Tuesday.

If you have information about this case, please contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569.