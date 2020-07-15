Founder of BLM SC defends controversial comments made by Nick Cannon

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The face of the local Black Lives Matter group has drawn criticism for supporting and reiterating comments made by Nick Cannon, now former host of the Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent who was fired Tuesday from CBS/Viacom.

On his podcast last month Nick Cannon made anti-Semitic remarks and re-enforced stereotypes about Jewish people.

In Cannon’s hour-plus podcast, he and former Public Enemy member Professor Griff contend that Black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

Cannon then segues into a discussion of skin color — “And I’m going to say this carefully,” he begins — to allege that people who lack sufficient melanin are “a little less.”

Those without dark skin have a “deficiency” that historically forced them to act out of fear and commit acts of violence to survive, he said.

“They had to be savages,” Cannon said, adding that he was referring to “Jewish people, white people, Europeans,” among others.

Wednesday morning, founder of Black Lives Matter SC, Lawrence Nathaniel defended Cannon saying he agrees with the controversial comments.

“What Nick Cannon believes in,” Nathaniel said, “is the beliefs of Louis Farrakhan and Malcolm X who taught the same teachings of what white folks was and how they are and how they treat Black people.”

“Personally I didn’t see nothing wrong with his comments at all, I just think that he spoke the truth” added Nathaniel.

Nathaniel also defended the comments on social media Wednesday morning drawing criticism from others including some who have participated in BLM events in Columbia.

Several civil rights and Jewish groups denounced Cannon’s comments.

On Twitter cannon says he takes responsibility for his comments but has not apologized.