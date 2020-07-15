Governor McMaster, officials to discuss reopening of schools at 11 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re one of the many parents and educators around the state agonizing over the upcoming start of the school year, you may get some of those questions answered this morning.

Governor Henry McMaster is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss reopening schools in South Carolina.

Here’s a summary of the CDC’s “Considerations for Schools” and its guidelines for school administrators.

