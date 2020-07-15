RICHMOND, V.A. (WFTV) – A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 3-year-old girl hurt after gunfire erupted late Tuesday in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

According to WWBT and WRIC, the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. on P Street in the city’s Church Hill neighborhood.

Richmond police responded to find the teen dead in one apartment and the toddler injured in another building, the news outlets reported.

Investigators believe the teen suffered a gunshot wound while he was outside but died after entering the apartment, police said. The girl was inside when she was shot, WWBT reported.

Emergency responders pronounced the teen dead and rushed the 3-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, WWBT and WRIC reported.

Police have not announced any arrests in the case.