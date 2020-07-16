US, UK and Canada claim Russia tried to hack coronavirus vaccine research

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) FILE – In this March 16, 2020 file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. In a press briefing on Thursday May 14, 2020, the European Medicines Agency predicted that there could be licensed drugs to treat the new coronavirus in the next few months and that a vaccine might even be approved in early 2021, in a “best-case scenario.”
By Guy Davies
ABC News – “A cyber espionage group, almost certainly part of the Russian intelligence services” attempted to hack coronavirus vaccine research, according to a statement from the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Center.
The U.S. National Security Agency agreed with that report.
