‘Anti-feminist’ lawyer identified as shooter who killed federal judge’s son

(ABC NEWS) – There was deadly shooting at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey Sunday night.

The FBI has identified Roy Den Hollander as the primary subject in the attack. He’s accused of opening fire and killing the judge’s son and critically wounding her husband.

Sources say the suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

