Beyonce releases new trailer and poster for visual album ‘Black Is King’





By George Costantino via GMA logo

Disney+ released a new trailer and poster for “Black Is King,” Beyonce’s upcoming visual album based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift” on Sunday.

The film, which debuts July 31 on Disney+ — two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s “The Lion King” — “reimagines the lessons from the 2019 blockbuster for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns,” according to the streamer.

The new trailer provides a glimpse of some of the film’s special guests, including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, Kelly Rowland, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z, among others.

“Black Is King” includes full-length videos for the songs “Already,” “Brown Skin Girl,” “Mood 4 Eva” and “My Power.”

Check out the new movie poster for the visual album:

