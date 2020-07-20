Dr. Elrica Glover, Johnnie Smith named as new principals in OCSD

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Veteran administrators have been selected to lead two Orangeburg County School District schools.

Two of the selections by Superintendent Shawn Foster were internal moves and approved last night by the Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees.

The two new principals are:

• Mellichamp Elementary School – Dr. Elrica C. Glover, the current assistant principal at Mellichamp Elementary.

• Holly Hill Elementary School – Johnnie Smith, the current assistant principal at Edisto Primary School.

Dr. Shawn Foster, Superintendent stated, “I am confident and pleased to announce these two exceptional leaders as new principals in our school district. They have demonstrated dedication and excellent ability in their roles and are ready to lead these schools to even higher levels.”

The administrators announced tonight (7/15) were the top choices of committees that interviewed finalists for each position. Those committees district level administrators and representatives of the district’s Instructional Services Division.

Dr. Elrica Glover spent twelve years as an elementary teacher, three years as a curriculum coordinator and instructional facilitator, five years as a teaching and learning coach and four years as an assistant principal.

Glover earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education from South Carolina State University, a Master’s Degree in Reading Education from Clemson University, an Education Specialist Degree in Teaching from the University of South Carolina and a doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership from Nova

Southeastern University.

Glover stated, “I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Mellichamp School family. There is no place I’d rather be during these unprecedented and challenging times.

I look forward to working with our students, parents, teachers and community partners as we reflect, reset and reinvent ourselves for children.”

Johnnie Smith has served as the Director of Bands in Darlington, Orangeburg Consolidated School District Three and Calhoun County School Districts. He has spent the last three years as assistant principal at Edisto Primary School.

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Claflin University in Instrumental Education and a Master of Education Degree in Educational Administration from Southern Wesleyan University.

Smith stated, “I am humbled to serve as the principal of Holly Hill Elementary School. The community of Holly Hill has greatly blessed me and I look forward to working alongside all stakeholders to ensure that all students are prepared for success.”

The two will assume their duties effective immediately.

The school district will select assistant principals to replace both Glover and Smith.