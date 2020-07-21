VP Pence says he supports Gov. McMaster’s plans to reopen schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Vice President Mike Pence was in Columbia Tuesday, a first on several stops to major cities in the Palmetto State.

During a press conference at the University of South Carolina Vice President Mike Pence told Gov. Henry McMaster that the Trump administration fully supports his decision to reopen schools.

Last week, McMaster encouraged school districts to reopen and provide an option of five days a week in-person instruction or virtual.

