VP Pence, Second Lady make stops in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence is making stops in South Carolina, including a campaign event in Columbia this afternoon.

Pence and his wife, Karen, are in Columbia to meet with Governor Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, on the state’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Wheels up to South Carolina with @SecondLady,@BetsyDeVosEd, and @SeemaCMS. Looking forward to meeting with Governor @henrymcmaster as we continue our whole-of-America response to the Coronavirus and holding a roundtable on the importance of reopening America’s schools this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZE5zRIUhTU — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 21, 2020

Just landed in the great state of South Carolina. We are here today to reiterate our message to states: We will make sure you have what you need when you need it. South Carolina slowed the spread once—you can do it again. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 21, 2020