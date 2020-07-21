VP Pence, Second Lady make stops in Palmetto State

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence is making stops in South Carolina, including a campaign event in Columbia this afternoon.

Pence and his wife, Karen, are in Columbia to meet with Governor Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, on the state’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Categories: Local News, State

