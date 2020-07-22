Working Wednesday: There are jobs in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, SC (WOLO) – In these so called “uncertain times,” one of the uncertainties is employment. With many companies laying off or furloughing employees, there are many companies that are expanding. MLily in Winnsboro is ones of them. MLily, which produces sleeping products, including pillows, bed toppers, mattresses and more products designed to help you sleep, is looking to expand it’s workforce by over 100 people.

According to Jameese Guess-Smoot, there are several different opportunities for prospective job seekers in the Winnsboro facility. Guess-Smoot says that compensation starts from $11 and up, depending on position and experience. There are other benefits offered as well.

You can learn more about MLily and the job opportunities HERE.