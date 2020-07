Americans unemployment claims up for first time in 15 weeks

Lawmakers continue debating details of a new COVID-19 stimulus package

(ABC News) — As lawmakers on Capitol Hill hammer out the details of a new COVID-19 stimulus package.

millions of Americans waiting to learn if that 600 dollar weekly unemployment supplement will continue.

The number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased for the first time in 15 weeks.

ABC’s Ines de la Cuetara is in