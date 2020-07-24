Four HBCUs in SC to benefit from Dominion Energy’s $35M commitment

"HBCU Promise" Program Supports Schools in Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio and North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Early this week Dominion Energy announced that eleven Historically Black Colleges and Universities in Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina will receive support through a $35 million initiative aimed at promoting higher education equity.

According to a press release, the six-year “HBCU Promise” program will provide $25 million in funding to select institutions; Additionally, a $10 million scholarship fund will support African American and underrepresented minority students across the company’s service territory.

In selecting the institutions, Thomas F. Farrell, II, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive office said the company looked at a range of factors, including locations with a significant customer presence, past partnerships and opportunities to make immediate impact.

In structuring the partnerships, the company will focus on four general areas: operating needs, urgent capital needs, endowment and scholarships. Some details remain to be worked out. But Dominion Energy plans to tailor packages to the needs of each institution. The schools in South Carolina are:

South Carolina

Allen University, Columbia

Benedict College, Columbia

Claflin University, Orangeburg

South Carolina State University, Orangeburg