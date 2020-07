Good Samaritans help man reconnect with son for first time in 19 years

A chance meeting of strangers helps a man find directions that lead to his long lost son

(CNN) — When Elton Hood encountered an elderly man named Dennis at a gas station in Illinois, he knew he needed help.

Little did he know the chance encounter would take him on a 16-hundred mile trek that would inspire millions of people on social media. Melissa Kim has the incredible story.