Man found dead during welfare checked suffered upper body trauma: Coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Law enforcement officials responding to a welfare check on Thursday found a man dead in the 200 block of Woodcrest Drive.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Dexter Craft, 55, died as a result of upper body trauma.

Craft was found just before 2 p.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate this incident.