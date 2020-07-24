Multiple agencies searching for two men sought in attempted burglary in Newberry

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Multiple agencies have joined the search for suspects wanted in an attempted burglary near the Broad River.

According to a post on the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies, SLED, and DNR are searching for a white male wearing blue jeans and a T shirt carrying a black back pack with bright orange trim. The other suspect is a black male wearing a dark Adidas jacket and a stocking cap.

The two separated after being chased by Deputies near the Pinner Bridges. The white male swam a section of the Broad River and went onto an island, officials say.

If anyone in the area sees any suspicious activity or people they should call 911 immediately.