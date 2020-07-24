Record number of deaths in America due to COVID-19, new cases in SC to be released

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – While the U.S. remains the nation with the most coronavirus cases and fatalities, some countries “have been able to control the virus,” said Dr. Maria VanKerkhove, the World Health Organization’s lead expert on COVID-19.

“We do see signs of hope. In some countries they have been able to control the virus. This virus is controllable,” VanKerkhove told “Good Morning America” Friday. “Even countries that are really overwhelmed right now can turn things around.”