ABC News poll shows Joe Biden leading President Trump for electoral votes

(ABC News) — Several national polls show Joe Biden leading president trump in a head to head match up.

New analysis from ABC News shows the former Vice President with an edge in the battle for electoral votes.

With just over 100 days until election day Joe Biden has an advantage over President Trump in the race to secure 270 electoral votes. That’s according to the initial ABC News Electoral College Race Rating which estimates 279 electoral votes as either solidly or leaning Democratic.

72 rated as toss-ups.

The polls also show 187 either are solidly or leaning Republican.

There are still no details on where the president will accept the republican nomination or what the GOP Convention will look like. Democrats have already said their events will be mostly virtual.