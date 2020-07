Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88

ABC NEWS–@ABC has confirmed Regis Philbin has died. The legendary TV host was part of our @ABCNetwork for decades.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family right now.

Regis was the longtime cohost of “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” and later was the host of the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

