Infectious disease expert says lack of PPE, missteps in testing, change over use of masks among reasons for COVID-19 surge

Fauci said he does not have a “good answer” and “cannot explain” the discrepancy, especially since those matters are not part of his “day-by-day” responsibilities, but part of the problem stems from the fact that “many of the things that we needed were not produced in the United States.”

The U.S. government ended up competing for those materials with other nations stricken by the pandemic, and the White House ultimately had to invoke emergency powers to push U.S. companies to help.

Those challenges were exacerbated by what Fauci admitted were early missteps on testing by the Centers for Disease Control, which developed tests that “didn’t work” initially because – it turned out – their results were based on potentially contaminated samples. That forced the federal government to further rely private companies.

Asked about any missteps he may have made himself – including initially telling the public that the average American didn’t need to wear a mask – he said such decisions were “based on the information at the moment.”

“As a scientist, the thing you must always do is to be humble enough to know that when you get additional information, even information that might conflict what was felt earlier on, you then change your viewpoint and you change your recommendations based on the data,” he said. “That’s what science is all about. Science is a learning process.”