Paying respects to a legendary civil rights icon

(ABC News) –The voice of the late Rep. John Lewis — known as the “conscience of the U.S. Congress” — reverberated through the U.S. Capitol one more time during a ceremony in the Rotunda on Monday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew emotional as she eulogized her late colleague of several decades.

“We knew that he always worked on the side of the angels, and now we know that he is with them,” she said.

We’ve bid farewell to some of the greatest Americans in our history under the dome of the U.S. Capitol. Today, Rep. John Lewis, the Conscience of the Congress, joined that pantheon of patriots. John always worked on the side of the angels. Now, we know that he is with them. pic.twitter.com/uV2iLJvTrX — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2020

“When he made his speech (at the March on Washington) 57 years ago, he was the youngest speaker. How fitting it is that in the final days of his life, he summoned the strength to acknowledge the young people peacefully protesting in the same spirit of that march, taking up the unfinished work of racial justice. Helping complete the journey begun more than 55 years ago,” she said.

She then turned the floor over to Lewis — and his own words from a 2014 Emory University commencement speech.

“It was many, many years ago, when we would visit the little town of Troy, visit Montgomery, visit Tuskegee, visit Birmingham, I saw those signs and said white men, colored men, white women, colored women, white waiting, colored waiting. I would come home and ask my mother, my father, my grandparents, my great grandparents, why? They would say that’s the way it is. Don’t get in the way. Don’t get in trouble,” Lewis said. “But one day in 1955, 15 years old in the tenth grade, I heard about Rosa Parks. I heard the words of Martin Luther King Jr. on our radio. 1957, I met Rosa Parks at the age of 17. In 1958 at the age of 18, I met Martin Luther King Jr. and these two individuals inspired me to get in the way, to get in trouble. So I come here to say to you this morning on this beautiful campus with your great education, you must find a way to get in the way,” he continued. “You must find a way to get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble.”

Lawmakers broke out in applause after the clip played.