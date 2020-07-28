2020 Emmy nominations: How to watch the virtual ceremony

Leslie Jones will host alongside Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

By Good Morning America

Nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT, and ABC News will livestream it right here.

“Supermarket Sweep” star Leslie Jones will host the ceremony, which will also be broadcast on emmys.com, alongside Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festivities will be virtual; it has not yet been announced whether the Emmy Awards will be, too.

“Television has played an integral role in navigating these unprecedented times and has brought us together as we remain apart,” Frank Scherma, Television Academy chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are honored to have these groundbreaking actors, producers and comedians announce this year’s Emmy nominees — whose extraordinary work has been vital to the evolution of the television landscape this season.”

A few shows that are expected to garner nominations this year include “The Crown,” “The Morning Show” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Perennial nominees “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” ended their runs last year, as did the darling of the 2019 Emmys, “Fleabag.”

The 72nd Emmy Awards will broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT live on ABC.

Late night’s Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards show.