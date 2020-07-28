Alice Carson Tisdale Educational Endowment Fund at Claflin University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Claflin University’s former First Lady Alice Carson Tisdale made her peaceful transition on June 25th and the family is asking the public to honor her legacy by donating to the endowment fund.

President Emeritus Dr. Henry N. Tisdale and his family have suggested that in lieu of flowers that members of our chapter contribute to the Alice Carson Tisdale Educational Endowment Fund at Claflin University as an expression of sympathy and in memory of Mrs. Tisdale’s leadership and dedicated service to Claflin.

“Mrs. Tisdale played a pivotal role and joined her husband, President Emeritus Dr. Henry N. Tisdale in shaping the 25-year success story of Claflin University,” said Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack, president of Claflin University. “Not only did Mrs. Tisdale help strengthen the academic profile of the University through the Honors College, but she also displayed compassion, guidance, and kindness to hundreds of students who passed through the halls of Claflin. We are forever grateful for her visionary leadership.”