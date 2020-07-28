Tonight: 20/20 Special remembers Regis Philbin ‘Celebrating the Morning Mistro’

Hear from those who worked along side him and knew him best during tonight's 20/20 special

(ABC News) — Regis Philbin had a storybook career, starting his work in television behind the scenes in the 1950s before going on to become a household name as he went on to work with ABC on several shows, including “The Joey Bishop Show” and “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”

Philbin passed away Sunday at the age of 88. While the longtime television legend is gone, he is far from forgotten.

Tonight, Tuesday July 28th, tune into ABC Columbia as we air a 20/20 special ‘Celebrating the Morning Mistro’ airing right here at 8PM (EST.) Hear from those who worked along side him, and knew him best.