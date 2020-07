The U.S. surpasses grim milestone as number of COVID-19 hotspots surge

New numbers show the country battling with coronavirus in 98 hotspots

(ABC News) — The United States has surpassed a grim new milestone, 150,000 deaths from the pandemic.

more than 4.4 million Americans have tested positive for the virus.

and now there are 30 states with 98 hotspots.

