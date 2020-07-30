Breonna Taylor first ever featured on Oprah Winfrey magazine cover

(ABC NEWS) — For the first time ever, O, The Oprah Magazine, will not feature Oprah Winfrey on its cover. Instead, the publication’s namesake has given that honor for the September issue to Breonna Taylor.

“Imagine if three unidentified men burst into your home while you were sleeping. And your partner fired a gun to protect you. And then mayhem,” Winfrey, 66, writes of the tragedy that resulted in Taylor’s death at the age of 26 on March 13 at the hands of police.”

“What I know for sure: We can’t be silent,” she continues. “We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice. And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name.”

Winfrey also shares details of her recent chat with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, who explains how she is still grappling with her daughter’s untimely death and details what she experienced that sorrowful night.

The iconic talk show host notes that just one of the three police officers involved in Taylor’s death have been “dismissed from the police force” while the other two “still have their jobs.”

Details for how to continue the fight for justice in Taylor’s name are included in the piece, too. These include actions such as signing petitions, making calls or donations and using hashtags to spread awareness.