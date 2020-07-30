Herman Cain dies after battle with COVID-19

Hermain Cain's hospitalization had been announced on July 2.

ABC News – The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 667,000 people worldwide.

Over 17 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 4.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 150,733 deaths.

Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died, his website said Thursday morning, nearly one month after his coronavirus diagnosis was announced.

A spokesperson for Cain said on Monday that he remained hospitalized and was being treated with oxygen for his lungs.

“The doctors say his other organs and systems are strong,” the spokesperson added.

Cain’s hospitalization was announced on July 2. Cain, a Black Voices for Trump co-chair, attended President Donald Trump’s June 20 rally in Tulsa.

Cain was 74.