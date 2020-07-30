Teen escapes custody near Kitti Wake Drive in Lexington, arrested after pursuit deputies say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies in Lexington say they have arrested a teen who escaped their custody Thursday morning.

We’re searching Kitti Wake Drive, the Orchard Hill subdivision and surrounding areas for a teenager who fled from deputies as they were taking him into custody. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aQvhFu7TCF — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) July 30, 2020

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white long-sleeve short, pink shorts and camouflage shoes.

He has brown hair and a slender build.

There are no further details about the arrest at this time.