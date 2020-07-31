General Hospital is set to return with new episodes

The longtime ABC soap opera stopped production in March due to the cOVID-19 pandemic

(ABC News) — ABC soap fans…listen up! New episodes of a fan favorite are set to begin airing next week.

The popular soap opera General Hospital is back.

The longtime drama will return August 3 with brand new episodes that you can watch right here on ABC Columbia.

Production has been shut down since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m.