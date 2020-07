Study shows how ventilation systems in a classroom can impact COVID-19 spread

Health officials: "try as best as possible" to return to in person learning

(ABC News) — As schools across the country prepare to open in the fall, health officials say we should “try as best as possible” to return to in-person learning.

Now, a new demonstration shows how the placement of a ventilation system in the classroom could make a big difference in the spread of the coronavirus.

