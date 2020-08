Cases of COVID-19 detected as teachers, students head back to class

Many schools are returning to class amidst growing coronavirus cases

(ABC NEWS) —- Even in the midst of growing cases of coronavirus, many schools are getting ready to get back to business, some opting for in person instruction. Hundreds of teachers and staff already out sick after contracting or being exposed to COVID-19 just as parents get ready to send their little ones off to class.

ABC’s Steve Osunsami reports.