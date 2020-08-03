City urges drivers to avoid flood-prone areas

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City of  Columbia officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for flooding as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
The city is asking drivers to avoid driving into standing water.

Drivers are asked to avoid the following intersections if possible during the storm:

Main and Whaley

Gervais and Laurens

Blossom and Henderson

Blossom and Saluda

Harden and Santee

Monroe and Maple

 

Two Notch and Read

 Wheat and Amherst

Adger and Devine

Wheat and Sumter

Wheat and Pickens

Heyward and Ravenel

 

Pickens between Wheat and Green

 

Barnwell and Pendleton

 

 Harden and Read

 

Harden and Calhoun

 

Franklin and Marion

 

Franklin and Sumter

 

Columbia College and N. Main

 

Bull and Laurel

 

Categories: Local News, News, Richland

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts