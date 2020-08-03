City urges drivers to avoid flood-prone areas
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for flooding as Hurricane Isaias approaches.
The city is asking drivers to avoid driving into standing water.
Drivers are asked to avoid the following intersections if possible during the storm:
|Main and Whaley
Gervais and Laurens
Blossom and Henderson
Blossom and Saluda
Harden and Santee
Monroe and Maple
Two Notch and Read
|Wheat and Amherst
Adger and Devine
Wheat and Sumter
Wheat and Pickens
Heyward and Ravenel
Pickens between Wheat and Green
Barnwell and Pendleton
|Harden and Read
Harden and Calhoun
Franklin and Marion
Franklin and Sumter
Columbia College and N. Main
Bull and Laurel