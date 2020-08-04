Tropical storm Isaias results in at least 3 deaths

(ABC NEWS) —Tropical Storm Isaias is racing up the East Coast, battering New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania with heavy rain, flooding, tornadoes and rough winds.

One person in Maryland and two others in North Carolina have died.

Over 2.9 million customers are without power in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

There have already been at least 21 reported tornadoes from North Carolina to New Jersey.

Wind gusts reached 66 mph in Atlantic City.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a statewide state of emergency.

“Do not be on the roads unless absolutely necessary,” he tweeted.

New Jersey Transit has been suspended.

Meanwhile, Long Beach Island on New Jersey reported a wind gust of 109 mph.

By Tuesday morning, the streets in Philadelphia suburb Bryn Mawr looked like a river.

Sotterley, Maryland, is buried under nine inches of rain, while Prince Frederick, Maryland, saw 8.42 inches of rainfall.

In coastal St. Mary’s County, Maryland, a driver was killed Tuesday morning when a massive tree fell on the car, according to the county sheriff’s office

At Maryland’s Charles County-Prince George’s County line, two drivers were rescued after their cars were swept off a flooded road, Maryland State Police said.

One driver was taken to the hospital, police said.

In New York City, lower Manhattan is especially vulnerable to flooding, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Wind gusts have reached 72 mph in New York City’s harbor.

Between the rain, possible flooding, gusty winds and tornadoes, New Yorkers should “take it seriously,” de Blasio warned.

Only underground subways were operating Tuesday afternoon. Outdoor stations were closed due to high winds.

The Long Island Railroad suspended service systemwide due to high winds. The Metro-North train line suspended some service.

In the Carolina’s and Virginia, Isaias made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane around 11 p.m. Monday, lashing the coastline and leaving a trail of damage in its wake.At least two people in North Carolina have died, according to ABC Raleigh station WTVD.

“All in all, this storm got in, got out pretty quickly and that’s a good sign for potential river flooding which we hope will not be serious,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told “Good Morning America” Tuesday. “The damage was not in any way as great as it could have been.”

In South Carolina, storm surge caused streets to turn to rivers, homes to flood and cars to end up buried under sand.

As Isaias moved north, multiple homes were damaged by downed trees in Suffolk, Virginia, city officials said.

By 4 p.m. the bulk of the torrential rain will be moving through upstate New York and New England with high winds over 60mph.

The tornado threat will be ending in the New York City area but will be ongoing for parts of southern New England through the evening.

By 7 p.m. the heavy rain and winds will be hitting upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

By 11 p.m. Isaias will head into Canada, leaving lingering rain and wind in Maine.