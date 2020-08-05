Top infectious disease expert says family still getting death threats

(ABC News) —A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 704,000 people worldwide.

Over 18.7 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some national governments are hiding or downplaying the scope of their outbreaks.

The man at the helm of trying to juggle how to keep the American public safe, is also trying to keep his family out of harms way.

At a public forum hosted by the Harvard School of Public Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta that his family has continued to receive death threats since obtaining security in early April.

[The pandemic] brings out the best of people and the worst of people. And you know, getting death threats for me and my family and harassing my daughters to the point where I have to get security is just, I mean, it’s amazing,” he said.

Fauci argued the threats were based on a hostility toward public health principles he has espoused throughout the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t have imagined in my wildest dreams that people who object to things that are pure public health principles are so set against it … that they actually threaten you,” he said. “I mean, that to me is just strange.”

Fauci said the U.S. had “a disparate response” to the pandemic.