Getting children to school safely during the pandemic

A closer look at what some schools are doing tp transport your children

(CNN)— Across a good portion of the country schools are already back in session. While other areas gear up to get back to school,one major concern for millions is how to safely transport all of these children to school and back without putting them at risk for contracting coronavirus.

With 26 million bus-riding students, districts are taking extra precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

A video released by Casey County Schools in Kentucky, shows what a new morning commute might look like for its students.

All students must wear a mask and parents are asked to take their child’s temperature before they board the back of the bus. Children are asked to use hand sanitizer as they head to their seats. Once they leave, a team fully disinfects the bus.

ABC’S Whit Johnson takes us for a ride to see what changes are being put in place.