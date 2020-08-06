Michelle Obama says she suffers from ‘low grade’ depression during pandemic

(ABC NEWS) —The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for many people, including Michelle Obama.

The former first lady opened up about her mental health in the newest episode of her eponymous podcast.

Obama, 56, admitted on Wednesday that the pandemic — along with the current administration’s response — has placed her on an emotional rollercoaster. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression,” the Grammy Award-winner detailed, adding that she has “gone through those emotional highs and lows” where she doesn’t feel like herself.

Obama noted that she is not alone in feeling this way because “spiritually, these are not fulfilling times.”

The former FLOTUS detailed that, along with concerns over COVID-19, she is also affected by the “racial strife” dividing the nation.

“Part of this depression is also a result of what we’re seeing in terms of the protests [and] the continued racial unrest that has plagued this country since its birth,” she said.

Dr. Victor Fornari, a psychiatrist at Zucker Hillside Hospital in New York, commended Obama for speaking out on her mental health battle in a statement obtained by ABC News.