Suspect caught on camera setting Pine Ridge Police Department car on fire

Provided/SLED

Provided/SLED



COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who they say intentionally set fire to a police vehicle belonging to the Pine Ridge Police Department on July 31.

The suspect can be seen setting the vehicle on fire while it was parked at the Police Department located at 2757 Fish Hatchery Road.

“By deliberately choosing to destroy the vehicle and commit this criminal act, this individual purposefully put members of the Pine Ridge community in additional danger by significantly reducing law enforcements ability to respond to an emergency,” said Lt. Brad Keller of SLED’s Arson Unit. “Our citizens deserve better and this criminal should be held responsible for his actions.”

The suspect is described as a white male, ranging between 20-35 years old, and approximately 6 feet tall.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may know the individual involved are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888- CRIME SC (888-274-6372).